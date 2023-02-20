Home Tech News EU lawmakers argue against signing US data-transfer pact

EU lawmakers argue against signing US data-transfer pact

The European Parliament’s Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE) has advised against signing the proposed US data-transfer pact despite an agreement in principle, on the basis of the adequacy of protection.

EU president Ursula von der Leyen and US president Joe Biden had previously reached an agreement on how data transfer should take place between the US and the EU’s member states in an effort to remain compliant with pre-existing protections, like General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

