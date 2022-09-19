EU health data room: Federal Council for the right to object to research approval

European Data Space: The rules planned by the EU Commission on the “secondary use” of health data for research go too far for the countries.

The clause on the “secondary use” of health data for research and innovation proposed by the EU Commission goes too far for the countries. In principle, the supports the EU Commission’s initiative for a European Health Data Space (EHDS). At the same time, however, he calls for comprehensive corrections, especially to the clause with which the Brussels government institution wants to enable the reuse of health data “for research, innovation, health care, policy making and regulatory purposes” on a large scale (“secondary use”).

With the legislative package, EU citizens should be able to store health data such as findings, X-rays or prescriptions in a European data room. In essence, a cross-border usable electronic patient record (ePA) is planned for everyone, i.e. also for privately insured people. According to a decision made on Friday, the Federal Council supports efforts to “enable citizens to control and use their health data across the EU”. Furthermore, the approach is good to create a “coherent, trustworthy and efficient framework for the use of data for research, innovation and policy making”.

Comply with European standards

However, the high European data protection standards would have to be fully observed. From the point of view of the federal states, “in order to protect the right of self-determination of patients and insured persons, it is necessary that they are fundamentally free to decide which health-related data they make available to third parties”. Therefore, one sees it critically that according to the proposed regulation “in the context of secondary use, regardless of an emergency situation, the data subjects neither have to be informed before an intended transfer of their data nor have a right of objection”.

In principle, the Bundesrat advocates a “future-oriented” opt-out right for those affected vis-à-vis healthcare providers in order to ensure sufficient data sovereignty. In the area of ​​secondary use, “a uniform access point should also be set up at EU level”, which is responsible for data releases and for inquiries about which data sources affect several Member States. It is said that this institution should also be able to ethically assess requests for data use – unless an independent ethical assessment has already been carried out in advance. However, such an access point should not store health data and not process it itself.

Patients must be safe from discrimination

In view of the broad right to secondary use, the federal states also see the danger “that health data will be evaluated with adverse consequences for consumers”. They therefore ask the Federal Government to work towards an effective design of the processing bans and the transparency regulations in the further negotiations at EU level. This includes protection against inappropriate discrimination. Furthermore, the ban on exploitation provided for insurance companies must be made circumvention-proof.

The Federal Council also considers it necessary to better protect citizens with a ban “that initially pseudonymized data can be assigned to a specific person, for example by linking it to other information, and the pseudonymization is thus lifted”. The federal states also have reservations about direct access to an individual data owner, since the allocation of health data to individual persons or groups could be easier here due to an obvious local reference and a smaller number of data sets.

Therefore, the access point should also be responsible for such cases and be able to refuse authorization in the event of danger. The federal government is warned not to lower the security – which the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and special regulations such as the Genetic Diagnostics Act provide – through the regulation and its opening for secondary uses. A poor design of the new framework “would have a fatal effect on any future readiness for data altruism”.

Privacy must be ensured

The principles of privacy by design and by default must be observed. The digital association Bitkom had previously described it as crucial that the private research project should be granted “a right to request the use of voluntarily provided, pseudonymised health data”. However, civil rights activists have already filed a lawsuit against the local research data center, which also serves for secondary use.

Insofar as EU law allows foreign law enforcement agencies to have direct access to health data stored domestically, the confidentiality of sensitive information must be “sufficiently taken into account”. The authorities of the state in which the data are stored would have to be informed about access to them. Here, under certain conditions, there should also be binding objection options.

The dossier also aims to continue using existing systems for data sharing as much as possible. This relates, for example, to techniques for exchanging evidence based on the principle of “once only” recording. The Federal Council sees “an urgent need for clarification regarding the technical possibilities of controlling data processing”. If automated retrievals are also planned, the data protection obligations of those involved would have to be defined.