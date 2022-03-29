EU green light to send messages between different messaging apps

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Meta (the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp) has been developing the interoperability between its three messaging platforms, (which is already operational in the United States between Facebook Messenger and Instagram), which will allow users of any of them to send and receive messages to and from all the others. This possibility is also closer to occurring in Europe, as the project approved by the European Union is developed in the future Digital Markets Law (DMA, Digital Markets Act).

The future Digital Markets Law will require interoperability between all messaging platforms

And it is that when said legislation enters into force, all instant messaging platforms must allow the rest of the platforms send messages and files, as well as make video calls, among all of them. This will allow a WhatsApp user to communicate with an iMessage user (Messages, the messaging app that is installed by default on Apple devices) transparently and without having to install the other app.

The reason for this new regulation is the will of the European Parliament and Council to limit the abusive practices of large technology companies on certain services. Specifically, it is aimed at Meta (Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp) or Apple (iMessage/Messages) open their messaging platforms to other smaller messaging services so that they can communicate with each other indistinctly.

In the first moment this interoperability will affect the sending of messages, files and video callsestablishing a period of four years so that this possibility is also operational in group chats, which would allow, for example, users of WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Messages to hold a virtual meeting each from their respective application.

Digital platforms are imposed the Prohibition of combining personal data from different sources without the explicit consent of the user in order to send them targeted advertising. The DMA also establishes severe penalties for offending companies, which would reach up to 10% of the total volume of worldwide turnover during the previous year, and may be increased to 20% if there is a repeat offence.

The WFD must now complete its drafting before being approved by Parliament and by the European Council, after which it would be published in the DOCE (Official Journal of the European Union), entering into force six months later.

.