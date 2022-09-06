EU gas price cap requires surgical precision

The European energy crisis is reaching its peak. Faced with recession and social unrest, EU ministers will meet on the 9th to discuss an “emergency intervention” on rising energy costs. The least bad approach would be one that maintains the incentive for citizens to reduce energy use.

With gas futures due for delivery next month at the European TTF hub at around five times 2021 levels, EU states have already committed almost €300 billion to support consumers and bail out energy companies such as France’s EDF. and the German Uniper, suggests a study by Bruegel. Highly indebted countries like Greece already spend 3.5% of GDP. However, analysts at JP Morgan believe that the average annual bill for Europeans could still rise by €4,000, well above current levels.

- Advertisement -

For this reason, the president of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, wants to reduce consumer s. The logic is sound: the current marginal pricing system means that rising gas prices drive up the cost of all electricity, even if it is generated from renewables. However, there are better and worse ways to proceed.

The worst approach is a cap on wholesale gas prices, like the one advocated by Italy. Imposing a pan-European cap below market levels could cause producers to sell vital liquefied natural gas to Asia at higher prices. Lower gas prices mean Europeans will consume more for heating and electricity, inflating demand.

Another idea, backed by Greece, focuses more explicitly on electricity by trying to separate the pricing of cheaper renewable generation from fossil fuels, thus dividing the two markets. According to its supporters, this could reduce electricity prices by up to 50%. However, this approach would permanently reduce the huge profits of renewable energy generators, diminishing the incentive for investments in green energy that Europe so badly needs to become fossil fuel free.

An intermediate solution to the ideas of Italy and Greece already exists in Spain and Portugal, where the energy markets are less integrated with the EU neighbours. The Iberian ceiling is limited to the production of electricity by gas, which discourages the operation of power plants fueled by high-priced gas. However, while this has reduced local electricity prices somewhat, it has also increased gas production in Spain by 42%, as producers are compensated by a separate tax to cover their losses.

- Advertisement -

The least bad option, proposed by the group of experts from the organization Proyecto de Ayuda a la Regulación, is inspired by the circuit breakers that stop the trading of shares in times of excessive volatility. One mechanism automatically imposes a predetermined cap on energy prices when the difference between energy costs and market prices is at least twice normal levels. It continues to discourage gas-fired power plants from operating, but reduces the margin of compensation to the producer.

Ultimately, all of these systems make energy cheaper, sustaining consumer demand and boosting Russia’s gas revenues. But a temporary market-linked mechanism sounds better than one of uncertain duration imposed by politicians, and should better encourage consumers to cut back. For the panic-stricken EU, a approach is the least bad way.