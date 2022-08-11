HomeLatest newsEuropeEU embargo on Russian coal comes into force

EU embargo on Russian coal comes into force

Latest newsEurope

Published on

By Abraham
1000x563 cmsv2 2e3b7cef 51be 5c98 80c5 6944db72acb9 6926382.jpg
1000x563 cmsv2 2e3b7cef 51be 5c98 80c5 6944db72acb9 6926382.jpg
- Advertisement -

European Union sanctions on Russian coal have come into force

The import ban on all forms of Russian coal was agreed in April as part of the fifth package of sanctions against Russia with 10 August marked as the end of the wind-down period for imports.

Coal was the first Russian energy source to be sanctioned by the EU, with an oil embargo on Russian seaborne oil approved in June as part of the sixth round of sanctions and due to come into force at the end of the year.

EU member states spend a lot more on Russian oil and gas — the latter of which has not been sanctioned — than on coal. The Commission said that the coal embargo should result in a loss of revenue of about €8 billion for Russia while data from the World Economic Forum show that the 27-country bloc spent €99 billion on Russian energy imports last year. 

A Beyond Coal tracker estimates that the EU coughed up more than €45 billion and €32 billion on Russian oil and gas respectively between 24 February, when Moscow launched its war against Ukraine, and August 10. Meanwhile, it spent €2.8 billion on Russian coal. 

WhatsApp: Archived chats will finally stop bothering you when you hide them, how?

Yet the energy crisis impacting Europe means that some member states including Germany, Austria and the Netherlands have reverted to coal in order to save and store gas before the winter. 

This could have an impact on their ability to respect the European Climate Law that sets the intermediate target of reducing net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030, compared to 1990 levels to get to carbon neutrality by 2050. 

Only 10 EU member states were coal-free as of 2021 with all having different targets to exit coal completely. Poland is expected to be the last country to stop using coal, having set 2049 as its deadline.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

LG Display presents its largest TV panel capable of producing sound without independent speakers

LG Display is taking advantage of its presence at the K-Display 2022 event, which...
Tech News

Video: Tesla robots that transport merchandise to the rhythm of Mario Bros

The gigafactory of Tesla stands out for its incredible size, technology and high level...
Tech News

Duet Display now allows you to turn Portal devices into secondary displays

Meta Platforms changed its mind about the Portal smart display devices, given the poor...
Tech News

Samsung Unpacked 2022: these are the Galaxy Buds2 Pro headphones and the two Watch5 watches

In the case of Galaxy Watch5 Pro, this one features improved sapphire crystal that...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.