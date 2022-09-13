HomeLatest newsEuropeEU countries must avoid 'backtracking' on climate goals, UN says

EU countries must avoid ‘backtracking’ on climate goals, UN says

Latest newsEurope

Published on

By Abraham
1000x563 cmsv2 96931e60 ef98 591a 885f 6fb5b2847d2b 7011436.jpg
1000x563 cmsv2 96931e60 ef98 591a 885f 6fb5b2847d2b 7011436.jpg
- Advertisement -

The United Nations’ acting human rights chief urged European Union member states on Monday to avoidbacktracking” on their climate goals in the face of an energy crisis on Monday.

Nada Al-Nashif called on the EU in a speech before the human rights council on Monday “to consider the long-term consequences of locking in more fossil fuel infrastructure.”

Several member states, she pointed out, are turning to investments in fossil fuel infrastructure as energy prices skyrocket across the bloc.

- Advertisement -

“It is essential to accelerate the development of energy efficiency projects and renewables,” Al-Nashif said. “There is no room for backtracking in the face of the ongoing climate crisis.”

European countries, faced with the possibility of gas shortages this winter, are working to secure alternative energy sources and more supplies of natural gas. Some countries have restarted coal-fired plants due to the crisis.

Election 2020: Views from the soup run

- Advertisement -

The acting UN high commissioner for human rights outlined concerns in more than 30 countries, from restrictions on people voicing opposition in Russia to the war in Ukraine to hostilities in northern Ethiopia.

Al-Nashif made only passing reference to a report raising concerns about China’s controversial campaign to fight terrorism and extremism in Western Xinjiang that could at times have amounted to “crimes against humanity” against Uyghurs and other minorities.

It was released in the waning minutes of the tenure of former rights chief Michelle Bachelet. Beijing lashed out at the report, calling it part of a plot by Western nations to block China’s rise.

- Advertisement -

Al-Nashif has held the temporary post since the term of former Chilean President Bachelet expired on August 31. Her successor — Austrian diplomat and U.N. veteran Volker Türk — takes over the job in the coming days.

The four-week autumn session at the council, which brings together 47 UN member states, is expected to take up “country situations” in many places including Afghanistan, Congo, Myanmar, Ukraine, and Venezuela.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Raspberry Pi OS makes it easy to use as a desktop and makes available NetworkManager

Raspberry Pi OS is the operating system formerly known as Raspbian. Its name...
Gaming

The new mobile games that Netflix in partnership with Ubisoft will release in 2023

Netflix already has some way to go in the mobile game segment, where for...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.