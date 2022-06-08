EU banks: without hope of growth, they will have to cut more

CEOs of European banks hope their hacking days are over. BNP Paribas boss Jean-Laurent Bonnafé and his Deutsche Bank counterpart Christian Sewing are betting on increasing revenues rather than just cutting costs to deliver adequate returns to shareholders. The break with the past decade of austerity may not last.

Both BNP and Deutsche point to annual revenue growth of more than 3.5%. Meanwhile, Bonnafé forecasts that the French bank’s costs will increase by 1.5% per year on average until 2025, while Sewing’s objectives imply that the German group’s basic expenses in 2025 will be the same as last year. Reducing costs in proportion to revenues would enable both banks to earn a return on tangible equity (ROTE) in excess of their likely 10% cost of equity.

Higher interest rates can help, but only up to a point. Loan-based revenue will account for less than half of BNP and Deutsche’s revenue this year, according to median estimates compiled by Refinitiv. To achieve their goals, banks will also have to persuade corporate and retail customers to borrow, trade and invest more. Growth from the new business accounts for more than half of the €5bn of revenue Sewing expects Deutsche to make by 2025. Bonnafé is betting on BNP’s retail and commercial bank growing at a rate of 5% a year.

The danger is that high inflation and tighter monetary policy will reduce Europeans’ appetite for mortgages and credit cards. The fall in stock markets will affect fees for asset management and private banking, while the possibilities of advising on mergers and acquisitions or public offerings have been exhausted.

Investors expect BNP and Deutsche to deliver ROTE of 9% and 7%, respectively, in 2024, according to Refinitiv data, well below their ambitions for the following year.

To stay on course, Bonnafé and Sewing may need to re-sharpen their axes. BNP and Deutsche’s costs will eat up 67% and 75% of their respective revenues this year, according to Refinitiv data. The average member of the Euro Stoxx Banks index has a ratio of 58%.

Closing the gap could mean reining in technology investments and reducing office and branch space. Information technology, occupancy and equipment costs have together accounted for 28% of Deutsche’s total since 2019. Salaries and contribution payments equal half of total expenses at Deutsche and 56% in BNP. A hiring freeze, combined with normal staff departures, could help reduce those numbers. Economic headwinds could give Bonnafé and Sewing little choice but to prolong austerity.