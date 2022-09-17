Eternal cycle: The pictures of the week (week 37)

This week our gallery photographers show us new life and past pride – a of impermanence and new beginnings.

This time, means of transport play a role twice in the of the week, and it is precisely these two motifs that exude a certain melancholy. In the picture of the day on Friday by photographer Dbooker, a train rushes through the picture, which we can only guess as a blurred band. The sky is full of dark clouds and the road has seen better days.

The second image, which revolves around a means of transport, shows a ship that ran aground off the coast of Cyprus. Photographer Abiroth picturesquely embeds the wreck in the landscape at sunset and yet it is a large pile of scrap that nobody was able to completely remove. Anne Bender also joins the ranks of ephemeral motifs with her long exposure of a mystical bank full of fallen trees.

Catch – 22 captured the epitome of a cycle, a leaf, with its picture of the day from Sunday. The small pores shine in the light like tiny stars. Regarding its implementation, he writes: “The idea behind the picture was an attempt to depict the structures of an orange leaf in IR light. A Pentax K-S2 converted to full spectrum was used with the D-FA 50mm macro and a B&W IR filter. During editing, I did without the usual channel swap and just played with the tonal values.”

In contrast to all the melancholic images, photographer Jan Rothe managed to capture new life in the form of a young bird. The little mountain pipit met him while descending Rysy, Poland’s highest mountain, and is excitedly waiting for food.

Would you like more pictures of the day? You can find all the pictures from the past week in our photo gallery.



View from the Quiraing path

Roland Schimer's shot of a lonely tree in the Nebe was taken with a Nikon D90 APSC camera and 17-55mm zoom lens while hiking on the Isle of Skye.





