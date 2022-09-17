HomeDevelopersEternal cycle: The pictures of the week (week 37)

Eternal cycle: The pictures of the week (week 37)

Developers

Published on

By Brian Adam
1663398739 eternal cycle the pictures of the week week 37.jpg
1663398739 eternal cycle the pictures of the week week 37.jpg
- Advertisement -

This week our gallery photographers show us new life and past pride – a cycle of impermanence and new beginnings.

- Advertisement -

This time, means of transport play a role twice in the pictures of the week, and it is precisely these two motifs that exude a certain melancholy. In the picture of the day on Friday by photographer Dbooker, a train rushes through the picture, which we can only guess as a blurred band. The sky is full of dark clouds and the road has seen better days.

Battery-powered vacuum cleaner Samsung Bespoke Jet in the test: Expensive like Dyson – and better in one detail Samsung is attacking market leader Dyson head-on with the battery-powered vacuum cleaner Bespoke Jet and giving the device highlights such as a suction station. Not everything is perfect. 5:04 p.m. tech stage

- Advertisement -

The second image, which revolves around a means of transport, shows a ship that ran aground off the coast of Cyprus. Photographer Abiroth picturesquely embeds the wreck in the landscape at sunset and yet it is a large pile of scrap that nobody was able to completely remove. Anne Bender also joins the ranks of ephemeral motifs with her long exposure of a mystical bank full of fallen trees.

Catch – 22 captured the epitome of a cycle, a leaf, with its picture of the day from Sunday. The small pores shine in the light like tiny stars. Regarding its implementation, he writes: “The idea behind the picture was an attempt to depict the structures of an orange leaf in IR light. A Pentax K-S2 converted to full spectrum was used with the D-FA 50mm macro and a B&W IR filter. During editing, I did without the usual channel swap and just played with the tonal values.”

In contrast to all the melancholic images, photographer Jan Rothe managed to capture new life in the form of a young bird. The little mountain pipit met him while descending Rysy, Poland’s highest mountain, and is excitedly waiting for food.

- Advertisement -

Would you like more pictures of the day? You can find all the pictures from the past week in our photo gallery.


Cycle of nature (7 images)

eternal-cycle-The-pictures-of-the-week-week-37.jpg">

View from the Quiraing path

Roland Schimer’s shot of a lonely tree in the Nebe was taken with a Nikon D90 APSC camera and 17-55mm zoom lens while hiking on the Isle of Skye.


(high)

Extremely fast 3D printer with great results: Flsun Super Racer in the test Thanks to the delta structure, the Flsun Super Racer prints faster than other 3D printers that melt plastic using the FDM process. is testing it. 4:00 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

iPhone 14: Help for iMessage and FaceTime activation issues

iPhone 14 sales have started – queues formed in front of Apple Stores. Apple...
Gaming

Microsoft says it’s not a good time to raise the price of Xbox Series

Phil Spencer, head of the Xbox division at Microsoft, answered with a resounding no...

More like this

Dedicated Server

Best web hosting of 2022

The best web hosting providers for your needs tried and tested Wondering how to find...
How to?

How to get free envelopes for the Qatar World Cup 2022 virtual album

There is less and less to go before the great Qatar 2022 Soccer World...
Tech News

WhatsApp and the reason why you can’t open the links your friends send you

Do you use WhatsApp for various things? So you should be attentive...

© 2021 voonze.com.