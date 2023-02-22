Estonian e-Residency, all the details at MWC 2023

The Estonian e-Residency program is the world’s first digital residency program, offering digital entrepreneurs from all over the world the possibility to create and run companies in Estonia without having to be physically in the country. This program allows entrepreneurs to access Estonian digital services, such as digital signature, online banking, accounting and taxation, among others, to manage their business remotely.

To date, almost 100,000 e-Residents from 179 countries have created nearly 25,000 companies in Estonia. Spain is the country that currently demands e-Residency the most, and during the Mobile World Congress (MWC), the Estonian e-Residency program has an exhibition space and presentations to show its latest advances and the stories of digital entrepreneurs who benefit from it. program.

One of the star themes of this edition of the MWC is the digital identity, since Estonia was the first country in the world to implement it and is still the only public administration with 99% of administrative processes accessible online. During the event, Estonian e-Residency CEO Lauri Haav will talk about the advice you can give to other public administrations and companies who are trying to ensure security and privacy in the context of digital identities.

Another important topic that will be discussed during the MWC is the use of blockchain in companies and governments. Estonia has been a pioneer in using blockchain to strengthen the integrity of public data and systems since 2012. During the event, Estonian e-Residency experts will discuss lessons learned from using blockchain and how it can build trust. in digital business processes.

The Estonian e-Residency program may also present founders of companies in Estonia of Spanish origin or based in Spain, who are exemplary cases of how e-Residency allows entrepreneurs to be digital nomads or disrupt business management in immobile industries .

