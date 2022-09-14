eSIM does not register abroad

I bought an eSIM for Hungary from Airalo, but my iPhone does not log into the local network. Did I fall for a loss leader?

In our experience, Airalo’s offerings basically work, but the devil is in the details – namely in the roaming and APN settings. Roaming is switched off on many devices so that the SIM does not unintentionally log into a network in a neighboring country. Even more so, roaming doesn’t seem necessary when you’re inland, so you tend to leave it turned off. However, some Airalo offers only work if roaming is activated in the iPhone settings (Cellular/Data options/Data roaming menu).

Airalo does not operate its own networks, but only offers access via cooperating network operators. However, the Airalo app does not list which network operator an eSIM comes from. Instead, it only informs which target network you can buy access to in the selected country. For example, Airalo cooperates with the Polish network operator Play for access to Eastern European mobile networks. Which operator an Airalo eSIM ultimately comes from is only visible after installation in the settings, where the iOS lists the name of the eSIM network. The bottom line is that if an eSIM isn’t from the destination country you’re traveling to, you’ll need to turn on roaming there so it can with the destination network.

A second hurdle can be the settings for the access point name (APN), which are stored in the operating system for most providers, but are sometimes incomplete or outdated. Some network operators only grant a mobile device access to the network if not only the APN name is entered correctly there, but also if they authenticate themselves with a username and password. It is best to research which APN settings apply to a specific target network before you travel. Most network operators list the APN settings themselves on their websites, but often only in their local language. Alternatively, you can use independent services such as internetsettings.org or www.setapn.com.

