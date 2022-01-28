ESG investing fervor hits its first major storm

The ESG investment boom is weathering its first major storm. The German fund manager DSW, of 7,000 million, lost more than a tenth on the Stock Market after revealing the WSJ that the SEC was investigating it following claims by a former employee that the group exaggerated its use of ESG factors in its investment decisions. DWS denies this.

Investors don’t seem too concerned. In October-December, it incorporated 5,900 million in ESG assets, 50% more than in the quarter prior to the news of the WSJ. Capitalize on a general boom: Assets held in European retail ESG vehicles grew 20% in the past year to $3.4 trillion, according to Jefferies.

The controversy highlights the different nuances of ASG. Many funds simply integrate environmental or other criteria into their analyses, which does not necessarily mean that they will not buy or sell the shares of a large carbon emitter. The risk is that investors think they own funds that are greener than they are, and that managers exaggerate their ESG merits. DWS says that it only defines its funds as ESG if they follow specific sustainable strategies, and not simply integrate ESG analysis.

The call greenwashing could still be a problem. In 2021, the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority warned that many managers were exaggerating their green credentials. New European rules designed to clarify what a sustainable fund does and discloses should tighten standards, but there is no global equivalent. So investors may one day lose confidence in ESG funds.

The last headache is performance. In recent years, ESG funds have often outperformed their dirtier counterparts, helped by exposure to low-carbon, tech stocks. But the rise in crude oil and the collapse of technology companies could reverse that trend. Credit Suisse analysts estimate that ESG funds have underperformed markets since October, the first such streak in more than two years.