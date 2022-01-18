Ericsson, no peace with Apple. They’ll see it in court

Ericsson and Apple seem to have to meet frequently in courtrooms over the next few months. If last December it was the Cupertino company that sued Ericsson, guilty of having used “hard ways” to essential patent licenses, today the parties are reversed and it is now the Swedish multinational that has filed a counter-suit, both regarding the statements made by Apple, and as it is allegedly using its patents for 2G, 3G and 4G technology without authorization.

In two separate cases, filed in the past few hours, Ericsson argues that Apple is no longer licensed to license its patents, 12 in total, related to wireless connectivity in devices like the iPhone 13 and other iPhones since the 2015 deal expired.

The lawsuit was filed by Ericsson in Texas, where Apple has “continuous and systematic business contacts”, and requires a jury trial to ascertain these violations with consequent and reasonable compensation for damages.

The legal disputes between the two companies have already been going on for years. It had already happened in 2015 that the Cupertino company had brought Ericsson to court accusing her of demanding excessive rights for the license to use patents on LTE wireless connectivity. At the time, it all ended in a deal that, according to Apple, was achieved using these so-called “hard ways”.