Ericsson confirms mass layoffs of 8,500 employees due to market crisis

Ericsson confirms mass layoffs of 8,500 employees due to market crisis

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Ericsson confirms mass layoffs of 8,500 employees due to market crisis
Ericsson, a Swedish technology company, announced last Friday (25) the mass dismissal of 8,500 employees worldwide in the face of the imminent crisis in the market. The decision follows what has been adopted by big techs like Google, Microsoft, Meta and Amazon, which in recent weeks have also cut part of their staff as a form of restructuring.

According to information shared by Reuters, the company claims that the number of people laid off and the sectors affected depend on “local practice in the country”, so we still do not know which divisions of Ericsson will be affected in the coming weeks with the departure of almost 10,000 people from different work areas.

In an internal memo, the company’s chief executive, Borje Ekholm, says that in several countries management communicated to employees about layoffs this week, but without revealing which ones. As experts speculate, North America should be the region with the highest rate of layoffs, while Asia will not suffer as much.

Ericsson, which in the last report employed 105,000 people worldwide, points out that this measure is intended to reduce costs in order to remain competitive against rivals. The forecast is that in 2023 the entity will cut the equivalent of 880 million dollars in costs with consultants, employees and real estate.


“Our biggest enemy right now may be complacency,” he said. Ekholm in the document. Nokia, Ericsson’s main rival, has yet to announce any layoffs or cost cuts.

Are you following layoffs in the technology segment? Tell us, comment!

