Ericsson confirms mass layoffs of 8,500 employees due to market crisis

Ericsson, a Swedish technology company, announced last Friday (25) the mass dismissal of 8,500 employees worldwide in the face of the imminent crisis in the market. The decision follows what has been adopted by big techs like Google, Microsoft, Meta and Amazon, which in recent weeks have also cut part of their staff as a form of restructuring.

According to information shared by Reuters, the company claims that the number of people laid off and the sectors affected depend on “local practice in the country”, so we still do not know which divisions of Ericsson will be affected in the coming weeks with the departure of almost 10,000 people from different work areas.