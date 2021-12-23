Erdogan’s Turkish lira support plan is dangerous

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is desperate. The authoritarian leader, whose reelection chances have been affected by the lira’s slide, vowed on Monday to protect savers from future declines in the Turkish currency. It is a tacit admission that the banking system is not immune from the consequences of its absurd view that interest rates cause inflation. But putting the taxpayers as guarantors of the lira is asking for trouble.

The Economy Ministry said on Tuesday that banks will be able to offer a new instrument, which will compensate account holders for the difference between the currency’s depreciation against a set exchange rate and the yield on their deposits. The lira hit a record low of 18.4 against the dollar on Monday, but recovered strongly after Erdogan’s remarks.

The only positive is that the Turkish president seems to recognize that the status quo is not sustainable. In particular, the Turkish banking system, lauded for its stability, could come under pressure if customers, spooked by the lira’s value being cut by almost half in a matter of months, empty their accounts and switch their savings to dollars. The guarantee is an attempt to break the link between low interest rates and currency depreciation, encouraging the average Turk to back up their commitment to low rates with their savings.

There the positives end. The strong swings in the currency since the announcement do not bode well for financial stability. The biggest danger is that guaranteeing the value of deposits in lira exposes the guarantor – ultimately the taxpayer, in this case – to potentially infinite losses if the currency enters an inflationary spiral.

Attempts by governments to intervene in currency markets often end badly. Just ask the British, who tried and failed to keep sterling within the European mechanism in 1992. Closer to home, Turkish depositors have suffered in the past from Erdogan’s calls to keep their savings in lira. Only those captivated by his nationalistic rhetoric about protecting the country from evil speculators are likely to heed the call and stay the course.

Adding unquantified, but potentially massive, exposure to the sovereign balance sheet threatens the other remaining pillar of the economy: low levels of public debt, at just 40% of GDP. That is why the swaps credit default rate in Turkey, reflecting the increased risk of a default from Ankara. Erdogan’s dangerous political experiment is shaking Turkey’s few remaining economic foundations.