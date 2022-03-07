Era of Modernity, an interesting simulator in which you will be the president and you will have to lead the nation

Simulation video games continue to be one of the most relevant categories in the world of gaming. Simulators since being the manager of an internet cafe to being the captain and pilot of an airplane, And these are just a few examples.

For this reason, today we bring a simulator that will allow you to play the role of to be the president of a nation, carrying out all their tasks and fulfilling the responsibilities that the position represents.

Era of Modernity is a simulator for Android mobiles that currently has more than 5 million downloads on Google Play, which shows a bit of its success on the platform. Well, within the title you can find practically all the details that a president of any nation must attend to, although with responsibilities that will vary according to different factors.

Entering fully into the matter, once you enter the game you will have to choose the country of which you want to be president. When you have chosen this, you can gradually begin to assume all your obligations according to the country and its needs, whether in matters of the financial, social, religious, public law, etc.

Moreover, an interesting detail that can be highlighted in the game is that you will even have to attend UN meetings, where you will have to demonstrate and make it clear that you are the president that your nation needs, in addition to providing the necessary help with the organization.

Learn to carry the burden of being the president of a nation

Continuing along the same lines, practically you should bear in mind that all the decisions you make will have repercussions, and not only at the national level, since these they can affect the relationship you have with other countries and with international organizations.

To all this we must add that with decision making, we mean that you must stipulate the taxes of your country, negotiate with the private sector, being in charge of the financial area, trading with foreign nations and much more, all while maintaining peace and order in the nation.

However, you must be careful because you can get into some war with other countries, and whether it be justified on your part or not, You will have to defend your population and all your territory. In short, this is a simulator that, as you can see, presents plenty of material to have fun, and above all, take the tension to the maximum while you put yourself in the shoes of the president of an entire country.

You can get the simulator of the Age of Modernity totally free on Google Play, so if simulation games are your forte, you should not miss the opportunity to be in charge and feel the adrenaline of being president.