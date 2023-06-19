Epilepsy finds hope in robotics with innovative robot-assisted brain surgery in Canada

- Advertisement -

a revolutionary advancement in neurosurgery has been implemented in Canada, where the first robot-assisted deep brain stimulation surgery to treat epilepsy has been performed.

Innovative Intervention

the neurosurgeon Dr Jonathan Lau, of the London Health Sciences Centre’s University Hospital, is behind this remarkable feat. Since January 2023, three of these interventions have been carried out, all with successful results. According to Lau, patients have been able to go home just a day or two after surgery.

- Advertisement -

The procedure, Lau explained, can be compared to the implantation of a pacemaker, a device that regulates the heart’s rhythm. In this case, instead of controlling the rhythm of the heart, electrodes are placed in specific areas of the brain to normalize the irregular electrical rhythms, thus preventing seizures.

Using the Renishaw Neuromate robot

In these surgeries, Lau’s team used a Renishaw Neuromate robot. This sophisticated device allows for the safe placement of electrodes in hard-to-reach areas of the brain. Interestingly, the team decided to use this robot almost by accident, realizing that there were no other viable options. They found that this type of use of the robot had not been done before in Canada to treat epilepsy.

Benefits and Perspectives

The use of robotic technology has the potential to make surgery more safe and fast. Dr. Lau claims that advances in robotics and improvements in imaging techniques have significantly reduced the risks of the procedure. Furthermore, this innovative technique may offer a treatment option for some patients who previously would not have been considered for surgery.

Robot-assisted surgery is gaining popularity in the medical community due to its increased precision, often resulting in better results and faster recovery times. Robotics is becoming an indispensable ally in medicine, promising to open up new avenues of treatment for diseases that until now were considered incurable.

- Advertisement -

The capacity of the robotic technology to improve and save lives is becoming increasingly evident. As robots continue to advance, medicine has the potential to transform, providing new hope for patients suffering from complex conditions such as epilepsy.

More information at london.ctvnews.ca