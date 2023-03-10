Epic is working on big games exclusive to the Epic Games Store

Epic hinted that players should look forward to more high-end Epic Games Store exclusives in the future.
The number of announced Epic Games Store exclusive titles may have dwindled from the early days of the digital games store on PC, but that’s still part of the company’s strategy to appeal to users who prefer Steam.
Known for owning Fortnite, Epic Games has made a series of investments in other studios in recent years, causing it to become the owner of franchises such as Rocket League, Fall Guys and Rock Band.
In any case, the platform has slowed down the number of new exclusive games in recent years, but in a recent interview, Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic, revealed that this will change in the future.
We’re really tweaking our strategy based on what we’ve seen that worked really well in previous releases and what didn’t work so well.
A fair amount of big exclusives really messed with the graphics… and the smaller games, especially the games that had a smaller audience that was normally on Steam, we found that a lot of those players weren’t willing to switch.
One of the biggest Epic Games Store exclusives was Borderlands 3, which “exceeded” expectations, according to market general manager Steve Allison.
As for exclusive titles developed by Epic, plans include Remedy’s upcoming Alan Wake 2 and new projects from Limbo developer Playdead and The Last Guardian studio Gen Design.
Epic claimed this week that as of last year, there were more than 230 million Epic Games Store PC users, an increase of 36 million from 2021.
626 new PC titles have been added to the store in 2022, bringing the total to 1,548.
Players spent $355 million on third-party games, up 18% year-over-year, although total spend across all games was down 2% to $820 million.
In addition, Epic also plans to continue with its strategy of distributing free games to attract new users.