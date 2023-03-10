Epic is working on big games exclusive to the Epic Games Store

Epic hinted that players should look forward to more high-end Epic Games Store exclusives in the future. The number of announced Epic Games Store exclusive titles may have dwindled from the early days of the digital games store on PC, but that’s still part of the company’s strategy to appeal to users who prefer Steam.

Known for owning Fortnite, Epic Games has made a series of investments in other studios in recent years, causing it to become the owner of franchises such as Rocket League, Fall Guys and Rock Band. - Advertisement - In any case, the platform has slowed down the number of new exclusive games in recent years, but in a recent interview, Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic, revealed that this will change in the future. We’re really tweaking our strategy based on what we’ve seen that worked really well in previous releases and what didn’t work so well. How to add an emergency contact on Apple iPhone step by step A fair amount of big exclusives really messed with the graphics… and the smaller games, especially the games that had a smaller audience that was normally on Steam, we found that a lot of those players weren’t willing to switch.