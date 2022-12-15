Epic is disabling online services for classic Rock Band and Unreal Tournament games

Epic Games is starting to pull online services for a large portion of its older games, including Rock Band 1, 2 and 3, The Beatles: Rock Band, and Unreal Tournament 2003 and 2004. The company is making changes in preparation for the arrival of exclusive support for Epic Online Services, which will bring unified systems, voice chat tools, parental controls and parental verification tools.

The shutdowns announced by Epic Games this week are already underway. For the games below, online services will be completely disabled until January 24th, although you will still be able to play single-player or offline multiplayer. Epic is also starting to remove games from digital stores (where you can still buy them) and disabling in-game DLC purchases.

Those who were bummed to see Unreal Tournament 3 on the list can take heart, as Epic says it plans to bring back online features to the game in the future. As noted by deal specialist Wario64, there is already a Steam page for a game called Unreal Tournament 3X, and according to the listing, it will be free with crossplay between Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG. Apparently, this version should replace the current game available in stores.

As for Rock Band, Epic now has decisive power over the franchise, as it acquired the Harmonix studio. While Rock Band 4’s online multiplayer remains available, with the shutdowns of the other games on the list, you won’t be able to purchase music via DLC, meaning you won’t be able to expand your music libraries once DLC purchases are fully disabled.

Hopefully, we’ll have a brand new, unreleased Rock Band released in the future to offset this week’s changes.

Do you still play any of the games on this list?