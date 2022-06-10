Epic Games will give away Maneater during the week of Summer Game Fest

Presented during the opening celebration of the Summer Game Fest, Epic Games has taken advantage of this online stage to announce its new free game this week, repeating with Maneater, a wild title that will allow us to become one of the most dangerous predators in marine nature. And it is that as a message prior to its space within this fair, perhaps the company is sending a subtle message to the rest of the industry with this game.

Following the same procedure as previous games, this game will be available and redeemable through the Epic Games Store. This means that so we will only need an epic account in order to access this special offer and permanently add this game to our game library.

For this we only have to access the web page of the game (Maneater), and complete the entire purchase process. Although we can also add it directly from the desktop appwhere they will appear in a small pop-up at the top of the home page, as well as a prominent line in the store section, from which we can easily access the pages of these free games without having to resort to the web browser.

Of course, remember once again that, like the rest of the free games offered in the Epic Games Store, we will only have one week to redeem it for free, counting as the deadline next Thursday June 16 until 16:59 (peninsula time).

maneater

Presented as an action role-playing game for one player, we will take control of a powerful shark with total freedom, feeding and exploring the wide and vast ocean. However, the sea is not only full of animals. And it is that we can also swim to the different and more populated beaches, where we can go from a “peaceful” life, to wreak havoc in the purest style of the Jaws movies.

Find the necessary resources to grow and evolve far beyond natural limits until you become a gigantic shark, an alpha predator of legend.

Maneater Minimum Requirements