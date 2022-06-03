Epic Games surprises by giving away Wolfenstein: The New Order

Since a couple of weeks ago, Epic Games started a new cast of “mystery games” among its weekly free games, which repeating what happened on previous occasions, rescues some AAA titles to which another great title joins today, Wolfenstein The New Order.

Following the same procedure as previous games, this game will be available and redeemable through the Epic Games Store. This means that so we will only need an epic account in order to access this special offer and permanently add this game to our game library.

For this we only have to access the web page of the game (Wolfenstein The New Order), and complete the entire purchase process. Although we can also add it directly from the desktop appwhere they will appear in a small pop-up at the top of the home page, as well as a prominent line in the store section, from which we can easily access the pages of these free games without having to resort to the web browser.

Of course, remember once again that, like the rest of the free games offered in the Epic Games Store, we will only have one week to redeem it for free, counting as the deadline next Thursday June 9 until 16:59 (peninsula time).

Wolfenstein The New Order

Launched 8 years ago, we meet again with the delivery that revitalized the series of this great classic pioneer of the current first-person shooter genre. Although the game will take us even further back, set in an alternative sixties in which we will discover an unknown world governed by a known enemy, in which Nazism holds the first world power.

Intense, cinematic, and featuring stunning graphics powered by id Software’s id Tech 5 engine, Wolfenstein sends players on a personal mission across Europe to topple the Nazi war machine. With the help of a small group of resistance members, you’ll be able to infiltrate maximum security facilities, take on high-tech Nazi legions and gain control of the superweapons that have allowed them to conquer Earth, and much more.

Wolfenstein The New Order Minimum Requirements

Operating system: Windows 7 (64-bit)



Windows 7 (64-bit) Processor: Intel Core i7 or equivalent



Intel Core i7 or equivalent Memory: 4GB RAM

4GB RAM GPU: NVIDIA GeForce 460 or ATI Radeon HD 6850

NVIDIA GeForce 460 or ATI Radeon HD 6850 Storage: 50 GB of free disk space

50 GB of free disk space DirectX: Unspecified

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BlvfqfGtar4