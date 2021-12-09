Epic Games Store to give away Shenmue III and 13 other games for Christmas

There is no doubt that the Epic Games Store has known, for better or for worse, to become one of the most recurring themes of the present time in the technological world, but the truth is that it has also managed to win the hearts of many players on PC thanks to its strategy of giving away games on a regular basis.

One of the most important games that the Epic Games Store gave away was GTA V, but it seems that the well-known digital distribution platform is not willing to rest on its laurels, and that this Christmas it is going to do everything possible to raise the bar, or at least that indicates a recent leak, which ensures that the Epic Games Store will give away Shenmue III as of December 16.

Starting December 17, Epic Games Store will be giving away, every day, a new game until December 30. This means that during those two weeks that your Christmas free games promotion will last, we will be able to get, free of charge, a total of 14 different games.

Sounds good, that is clear, although unfortunately I do not have the complete list of titles that we can get. However, in the source we can read that the best game will be delivered on december 25th, at least in the opinion of that source. Interesting, especially since we have as a reference to Shenmue III, and this means that the game of that day will be better than this. Personally, I think this leaves expectations very high since, as I said at the time when I analyzed Shenmue III, it seems like a great game.

Epic Games Store continues to bet on free games

The truth is that this strategy has become a classic for this digital distribution platform, and seeing the quality of many of the titles it has given away from 2018 to today, I must admit that in the end it has been very positive for users. What can I say, we all like free games, and if these include top-level triple A titles, all the better.

Nevertheless, this should not blind us. Ultimately, the Epic Games Store is a store, and as such, its goal is to sell, it has no other realistic way to earn income, and currently, with the great competition from platforms such as Steam, Good Old Games and the Humble Store, it is Of course, it is not easy for him to achieve his goal of being profitable. I’m not exaggerating, according to the latest estimates, it won’t be profitable until 2027.

Giving away games is fine, but this must be accompanied by a growing improvement of your platform to make it more and more competitive. It is not enough to buy users by giving games away, you have to offer them a valuable service that encourages them to stay on your platform, and buy from it. On the other hand, we must not forget that, in the end, the Epic Games Store aspires to dominate the market, something that Tim Sweeney has openly recognized, and in a rather curious way, since with his words he has made it clear that they aspire to become precisely in what they criticize.

Controversy aside, welcome to those free games, as they will cheer us up a bit this holiday season. Before finishing, I invite you to leave us a list in the comments with the games that you would like the Epic Games Store to offer for free during that promotion. We read each other in the comments.