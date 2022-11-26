Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
Epic Games Store to give away one free game per day during the 2022 holiday season

Published on

By Abraham
The Epic Games Store has already established the tradition of giving away free games every Thursday, but it looks like the platform is creating an even more interesting new culture by running daily giveaways over the holiday period, as it has for the last three years.

Although the platform has not yet confirmed that it intends to repeat the dose, a leak finally seems to have rekindled the hopes of the fans.

According to user billbil-kun from Dealabs, who has already correctly revealed free games from the Epic Games Store, PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass on several occasions, the Epic Games Store will repeat last year’s feat by carrying out daily distributions of free games on period leading up to Christmas.

In 2019, the Epic Games Store distributed 12 games until Christmas and in 2020 and 2021, it distributed 15 free titles in the period.

When asked about the possibility of distributing a new wave of games for this year, billbil-kun said that the offer will be in effect between December 15 and January 10, 2023.

Photo: reproduction

It is worth mentioning that this week, the platform started distributing Star Wars: Squadrons, but if we take into account the games distributed during the Christmas period in previous years, it seems that we can expect big surprises.

Despite the leaker’s credibility, we should treat the information as a rumor until it is officially confirmed.

What games would you like Epic to distribute this Christmas?

