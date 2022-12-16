Epic Games Store starts free daily distribution of games for 15 days; see the first

HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftEpic Games Store starts free daily distribution of games for 15 days;...

By Abraham
The rumors were right! The Epic Games Store has resumed its special distribution of free games. Unlike weekly distribution, during the Christmas period, the platform will distribute one game per day. In all, there will be 15 games distributed during the period.

The title of this Thursday (15), is the tower defense game Bloons TD 6, which will be available for redemption until 13:00 on December 16th. See all the details about the game and how to claim it below:

Bloons TD 6

Build your perfect defense from a combination of awesome Monkey Towers, Upgrades, Heroes and Activable Abilities, then pop every Bloon you encroach upon!

Join millions of other players enjoying the immense and ever-expanding features that bring countless hours of the best strategy game available.

Minimum requirements:

  • System: Windows 12
  • Processor: 1.5Ghz or better (x86-64)
  • RAM: 4GB
  • GPU: OpenGL 2.0 compatible, ATI, Nvidia or Intel HD
  • Free disk space: at least 2GB
Redeem the game for free here.

The daily distribution over the Christmas period has become an Epic tradition. Last year, players were able to redeem hits like the Tomb Raider trilogy, Control, Prey and many others.

Starting tomorrow (16), players will be able to redeem a new mysterious game.

