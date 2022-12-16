Epic Games Store starts free daily distribution of games for 15 days; see the first

The rumors were right! The Epic Games Store has resumed its special distribution of free games. Unlike weekly distribution, during the Christmas period, the platform will distribute one game per day. In all, there will be 15 games distributed during the period.

The title of this Thursday (15), is the tower defense game Bloons TD 6, which will be available for redemption until 13:00 on December 16th. See all the details about the game and how to claim it below: