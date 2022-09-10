Epic Games Store gives you this week… a wine making simulator

- Advertisement -

seriously: maybe tomb Raider be a cool game worth getting, if you don’t already have one. But it is a game like many others and, what is more important, you are already late. If it’s free you’re looking for, you’ll have to make do with what’s on this week…and there are several.

However, the highlight of this consignment is Hundred Days: Wine , a title whose title, excuse the redundancy, says it all. Do you like management and strategy games that start small and build up? Do you like wine? Well, white and in the bottle! In other words, not white, although it will depend on which vineyards you plant.

And it is that in Hundred Days: Wine Making Simulator you will dedicate yourself to that: to make the best wine you can, starting with the cultivation of the grape, the manufacturing processes, the bottling, the distribution… A full-fledged winery simulator, go; And well done, judging by the ratings it has on sites like Steam (out of curiosity, this is one of the Steam Deck verified titles).

Hundred Days: Wine Making Simulator It came out in 2021 for consoles (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5) and PC (Mac, Windows), although it can also be found on platforms such as Google Stadia. Its price is €19.99 which you can save by claiming it on the Epic Games Store and adding it to your library forever.

In short, let it not be said that the Epic Games Store always away the same thing: when they don’t invite you to immerse yourself in the world of wine, they encourage you to set up your own food truck in the middle of the apocalypse, or to mow the lawn in a big way. These are just a couple of examples of curious games that the Epic Games store has recently given away and that if you have missed it, it will have been due to carelessness.

Don’t let this happen to you this time, and if wine and simulators aren’t your thing, you might prefer the second gift of the week on the Epic Games Stores: a launch pack of Epic Realm Royale Reforgeda popular battle royal valued at €23.99. You can claim it at this link.

But remember: this is a limited time gift, so grab it before it’s gone. You have until Thursday of next week, September 15, to add anything you want to your library on the Epic Games Store.