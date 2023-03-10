5G News
Epic Games Store adds self-publishing support to better compete with Steam

Abraham
Epic Games Store adds self-publishing support to better compete with Steam
- Advertisement -

The Epic Games Store will add many more games to its library. Today, the platform announced that it will allow developers to self-publish their games on the store for the first time. Previously, Epic Games invited developers to add their games to the store.

Given that Steam is still the leading digital gaming platform on PC, the move is sure to make the competition stiffer.

Through a post on its official blog, the platform outlined the steps developers will need to take to add their games to the store. Through the Epic Developer Portal, developers sign up for an Epic account, pay a fee of $100 per game, and go through the submission and approval process.

- Advertisement -

Epic will not approve games submitted with certain content, including titles that contain pornography, content that is already copyrighted by a third party, and any fake or malware-based games.

POCO X3 NFC is coming to Italy: presentation announced

Photo: Disclosure / Epic Games

Compared to Valve’s Steam service, which takes up to 30% of a game’s revenue, the Epic Games Store only takes 12% of a game’s revenue. In fact, developers have the option of using another payment system, which means they can keep all the revenue.

If a game submitted to the Store uses Epic’s Unreal Engine, Epic will waive any engine royalty fees for in-game transactions that use Epic’s payment system. Additionally, all games that include online multiplayer must support crossplay if the title is available on other PC stores, including Steam.

With this change, the Epic Games Store will certainly gain many more titles and should be able to better compete with Steam. The big question is whether the storefront will be able to handle a huge increase in its game library.

- Advertisement -

So, what did you think of this news?

- Advertisement -

