Epic Games Store adds self-publishing support to better compete with Steam

The Epic Games Store will add many more games to its library. Today, the platform announced that it will allow developers to self-publish their games on the store for the first time. Previously, Epic Games invited developers to add their games to the store. Given that Steam is still the leading digital gaming platform on PC, the move is sure to make the competition stiffer.

Through a post on its official blog, the platform outlined the steps developers will need to take to add their games to the store. Through the Epic Developer Portal, developers sign up for an Epic account, pay a fee of $100 per game, and go through the submission and approval process. Epic will not approve games submitted with certain content, including titles that contain pornography, content that is already copyrighted by a third party, and any fake or malware-based games.