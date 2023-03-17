Epic Games launches a tool to create games and experiences within Fortnite

After several months without news, Epic Games has shared more details about Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN), as well as its release date.

It is a new editor that will allow you to create games and experiences within Fortnite taking advantage of the potential of all the tools of Unreal Engine 5. A new initiative that promises to take the creation flow far beyond what Creative mode offers.

A PC application to create and publish games directly in Fortnite

Epic Games wants to make it much easier to develop games and create experiences within Fortnite with its new offering: Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN). It is an application for PC that provides all the necessary tools to carry out this process:

With many of Unreal Engine 5’s powerful tools and workflows at your disposal, such as custom asset import, modeling, materials and visual effects (VFX), Sequencer, and Control Rig, you’ll have a whole new world of options for produce and publish games and experiences for Fortnite that millions of players can enjoy. WhatsApp should gain a tab for temporary messages that have been saved

If you have already tried the Creative mode, the functions that UEFN proposes will not be unknown to you, since it is based on its dynamics, although you will find some important differences. For example, you won’t be able to control the character during the creation process like you can when you edit and build your islands.

This editor or plugin will give you access to a number of Unreal Engine 5 tools and the ability to test each project in real time. At the moment, you will not find this add-on available in the Epic Games store, since its launch will be on March 22 as a test version.

Beyond being an interesting initiative for players, which opens up a range of possibilities, it becomes a strategy that positions Epic Games at the same level as Roblox with its development tools.