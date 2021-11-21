Epic Games is giving away up to 3 free games this week

Perhaps to try not to lose the echo during these strong pre-Black Friday offers, this week Epic Games offers us up to three free games to redeem, with three indies of different genres that will take us from board games and dungeons, an abstract artistic journey, and a moving cooperative story.

As is customary, the three games will be available and redeemable through the Epic Games Store, so we will only have to log in with our Epic account and access the files for each of the titles (Guild Of Dungeoneering, KID A MNESIA EXHIBITION and Never Alone: ​​Kisima Ingitchuna), and complete the complete purchase process.

Although we can also add them directly from the desktop application, where they will appear in a small pop-up at the top of the home, as well as a prominent line in the store section, from which we can easily access the pages of these free games without having to use the web browser.

Finally, remember that like the rest of the free games offered in the Epic Games Store, these can only be exchanged for free for one week, the new deadline being next Thursday 25 from November to 16:59 (peninsula time).

Never Alone: ​​Kisima Ingitchuna

An atmospheric puzzle and platform game developed in collaboration with the Alaskan native people of the Iñupiaq and inspired by a traditional tale that has been passed down among its members for generations. Guiding Nuna and Fox, we can play with both characters in single player mode or share the experience in cooperative with a friend through the frozen tundra, dangerous ice chasms and underground caverns.

In this title, nominated for more than 75 awards for the best game of 2014 and winner of the award for Best Newcomer Game at the BAFTA Games Awards 2015 and the awards for Game of the year and Most surprising Game at the Games for Change Awards. year, more than 40 elders, storytellers and members of Alaska Native communities have contributed.

Minimum Requirements Never Alone: ​​Kisima Ingitchuna

OS: Windows 7

Windows 7 Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E4500 at 2.2 GHz or AMD Athlon 64 X2 5600+ at 2.8 GHz



Intel Core 2 Duo E4500 at 2.2 GHz or AMD Athlon 64 X2 5600+ at 2.8 GHz Memory: 2 GB RAM

2 GB RAM GPU: NVIDIA GeForce 240 GT or AMD Radeon HD 6570

NVIDIA GeForce 240 GT or AMD Radeon HD 6570 Storage: 3 GB of free disk space

3 GB of free disk space Directx : Version 9.0c

: Version 9.0c Others: Xbox 360 controller or equivalent to play in local cooperative mode

Guild Of Dungeoneering

A turn-based dungeon, RPG, and deck-building game with a twist: instead of controlling the hero, you’ll build the dungeon around him, trying to help him on his adventure while accumulating as much loot as possible.

Although we can only use our cards to place rooms, monsters, traps and treasures, since the hero will be in charge of deciding on his own where he wants to go and what he is going to fight against. Manage your guild, develop new rooms to attract all kinds of adventurers, and expand your deck with powerful items. Will the heroes have the power to face the deepest dungeons?

Guild Of Dungeoneering minimum requirements

OS: Windows XP SP3 // OSX 10.7.5



Windows XP SP3 // OSX 10.7.5 Processor: Any 2 GHz processor



Any 2 GHz processor Memory: 2 GB RAM

2 GB RAM GPU: Not specified

Not specified Storage: 750 MB free disk space

750 MB free disk space Directx: Not specified

KID A MNESIA EXHIBITION

A feverish dream space, a building constructed from the art, creatures, words and recordings of Radiohead’s “Kid A” and “Amnesiac” created just over 20 years ago, now reassembled and endowed with a new mutant life.

The convoluted and anxious writing and illustrations by Stanley Donwood and Thom Yorke, designed to accompany Radiohead’s music, have been rescued from oblivion and resurrected in a hidden building in the middle of a forest drawn in pencil to underline the idea of what an exhibition is taken to the limit … or something totally different.

Minimum requirements KID A MNESIA EXHIBITION