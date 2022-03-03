Epic Games enters the music market after the purchase of Bandcamp

Although the latest acquisition news in the world of video games has been focused on the expansion of Microsoft and Sony. However, today was Epic Games which has surprised us with the announcement of the purchase of a company, not a video game developer, but focused on a music platform, with the acquisition of Bandcamp.

At the moment neither of the two parties has shared any figure on how much the deal could amount to or when the agreement will become effective, the negotiations have already reached a positive conclusion.

As both companies have shared, they share a mission to build the most artist-friendly platform that allows creators to keep most of their hard-earned money. Specifically, Epic Games has announced that this measure will help the company build a “creator marketplace ecosystem” based on “fair and open” platforms.

For its part, Bandcamp will continue to manage its independent store and community, with co-founder Ethan Diamond continuing to run its operations. However, as Bandcamp itself explained, they are already working “behind the scenes” with Epic to promote their international development on several fronts, including mobile apps, payment systems, trading tools and search functions are included.

Thus, although many might be surprised by this movement, it is the continuation of a series of creativity-related acquisitions in which Epic Games is already well into, adding to the recent purchases of ArtStation, Cubic Motion and Sketchfab. And it is that beyond its successful video game platform, the company currently produces visual effects tools for series such as The Mandalorian, as well as the creation of creative platforms.

Under the orbit of Epic Games, Bandcamp will also be looking to expand its vinyl making and shipping service. which has been running since 2019 and is in full growth. Although it will also take advantage of and strengthen other services such as live broadcasts with tickets for artists, as a complement to its previous acquisition of the video chat company Houseparty,