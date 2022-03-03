Search here...
Epic Games acquired the music platform Bandcamp

By: Brian Adam

Since 2008, Bandcamp has been a platform widely used by independent musicians and labels to distribute their music productions, market products and establish contact with their community.

As of now, the music site is under the control of Epic Games, a company that recently acquired Bandcamp for an unspecified amount of money.

Epic Games now owns Bandcamp

The formula that led to Bandcamp’s success is the combination of services that it concentrates. It is possible to create a personalized website that hosts a complete music catalog to put your downloads on sale, with the possibility of also being listened to from the web or its apps.

Along with those benefits, another striking aspect for its users is its commission system. The platform provides musicians with 82% of the collections, a much higher percentage than what is generally seen in other similarly cut sites.

Through a statement, the co-founder and CEO of Bandcamp, Ethan Diamond, notified that after the acquisition of Epic Games, his platform will continue to operate independently.

Under the aegis of this new administration, Diamond pointed out that this new context will help them “to expand internationally and drive development at Bandcamp, from basics like our album pages, mobile apps, merchandising tools, payment system, and search and discovery features, to newer initiatives like our streaming and vinyl pressing services live”.

Echoing this move, Epic also issued a statement. “Bandcamp has built an incredible community and business where emerging artists can succeed through direct support from their fans, with one of the best revenue models and terms in music. This aligns closely with Epic’s approach to supporting creators across all mediums and allowing them to connect directly with their fans.”said Steve Allison, Vice President and General Manager of the Epic Games Store.

Fortnite, Unreal Engine and its store, the Epic Games Store, have made Epic Games a relevant company in the field in recent years. With this acquisition, the company’s activity portfolio is expanded.

Now it only remains to be seen what changes will be promoted throughout this new administration, despite the fact that both parties have ensured that for now everything will continue to function in the same way.

