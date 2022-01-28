Epic gains allies in lawsuit against Apple and App Store policies

Apple’s conduct has harmed and is harming mobile app developers and millions of citizens. Meanwhile, Apple continues to monopolize app distribution and in-app payments for iPhones, stifle competition, and amass huge profits in an industry that moves nearly $ 1 trillion a year.

The Apple case v. Epic takes an unexpected turn: the attorneys general of 35 of the American states that make up the US have signed a joint statement in favor of Epic , saying that App Store policies stifle competition and create a monopoly situation. The statement was formally filed among the documents of the trial, which is now preparing for the appeal phase, after the ruling in the first instance has mostly proved Apple right.

Many other depositions more or less along these lines have come from academics and activist groups. We can say with some certainty that ultimately nobody liked the first instance sentence: both companies have decided to appeal, and the Department of Justice also expressed itself on the matter saying that the court “made several legal errors that jeopardize the ability to enforce Antitrust laws, especially in ‘digital economy’, and that the court has interpreted the Sherman Act, an extremely dated law on unfair competition (dating back to 1890), in a ‘wrong and restricted’ way.

Epic, remember, denounced Apple after it banned its Fortnite video game from the App Store. Apple did this because Epic had implemented an alternative payment system that bypassed Apple’s built-in system, thereby causing Apple to lose up to 30% commissions on each transaction. This behavior is prohibited by App Store rules. Developments on the appeal should arrive around March.