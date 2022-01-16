Entries for the 15th Annual iPhone Photography Awards are Open

The iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS) began in 2007, when the first iPhone was released, making it the longest running iPhone photography contest ever.

Now, Entries have officially opened for the 15th annual edition of the competition, whose submission deadline is March 2022.

Registration is open through the group website. Any photo that was taken on an iPhone or iPad and has not been digitally altered by desktop processing programs such as Photoshop can be presented.

The group also notes that iPhone lenses can be used to take pictures. There are no restrictions on the apps used to take pictures, although in some cases the original photo may be required to verify that it was taken on an iOS device.

Interested photographers must pay a registration fee that starts from $5.50 for a single image. There are discounts for multiple images and there is no limit to the number of photos that can be submitted.

The winners will receive various prizes, including gold or platinum bars from “the most recognized private mint in the world”. The three winners will receive a prize that has not yet been announced.

If you want inspiration, these are some of the winning photos from previous editions.

The submission deadline for the 2022 iPhone Photography Awards is March 31, 2022. Winners are typically announced later in the year: in 2021, content will be announced in July.