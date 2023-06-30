Enthusiast creates modular camera with Game Boy-inspired design and construction

The Game Boy Camera was released in 1998 as an accessory for Nintendo’s handheld console. It had a resolution of 128 by 112 pixels and could take pictures in black and white with four shades of gray. Despite its limitations, the camera was fun to use and had a lot of cool features like effects, frames, minigames, and even a music editor.

One of Nintendo’s most iconic gadgets, the Game Boy Camera, has been transformed into a tiny digital camera that can be used as a keychain. The modder known as GingerOfMods managed to shrink the 8-bit camera and place it in a custom box that measures just 2.5 centimeters in width and height.

GingerOfMods’ project took about three months to complete and involved many technical challenges. He used a custom printed circuit board to connect the camera’s original components, such as the sensor, trigger button and cartridge connector, to a 1.3-inch color LCD screen and a rechargeable battery.

The project creator also added a microSD slot to store the photos and an extra button to turn the camera on and off, with the records being made from the iPhone XR’s rear sensor.

The camera housing was 3D printed and hand painted to mimic the design of the original Game Boy Camera. The camera can be connected to a computer via USB to transfer photos, saved in BMP format. GingerOfMods claims that the quality of the images is better than the original Game Boy Camera, but still retains its retro charm.

Check out photos of the device below: