Enough kitten photos for today: Instagram will invite you to change the subject when you’ve entered a loop

Instagram has announced two digital well-being novelties for its application, focused on adolescents and that they will try to avoid excessive consumption of the same type of contentwhether it is potentially harmful or not.

The test, which has already started in some countries, will suggest users to change theme after you’ve been watching the same type of content for a while. This update will be complemented by a new reminder to take a break after you’ve been watching Reels for a while.

It’s time to change the subject

A few years ago, Instagram began integrating certain “digital wellbeing” features into the app to help those who want to limit the use of the application with a series of specific tools, such as the warning when a certain amount of time has passed in the app or the last break reminders.

Along the same lines and focused on the teenage audience, Instagram has announced a new type of reminder that will start when you appear after spending a while watching the same type of contentWhether this is potentially harmful, it could be an excess of “appearance comparison” as well as any other more innocuous topic, such as photos of kittens.

By doing so, Instagram will display a page that tells us to choose what we want to explore next and a grid with nine types of varied content and that they have nothing to do with what we were seeing before. That is to say, in a certain way, Instagram will invite teenagers to get out of the loop -or the bubble- of content in which they could have gotten into, sometimes without knowing it.

Another related change will come to Instagram Reels, the TikTok of the house. While Instagram started testing reminders to take a break from the app on regular posts, now reminders to take a break come to the Reels in the form of videos created by influencers that include a button to activate the function.

It is an optional feature that, when activated, will make Instagram remind us to take a break when the time that we have selected (10, 20 or 30 minutes) passes. It is not a parental control tool, but a self-control tool, in the end it is up to the user if he wants to ignore the pause reminder or not.

These two novelties have begun to arrive today in the United Kingdom, Japan, Australia, Ireland, Canada, France and Germany, but they are expected to arrive to all users before the end of the year.

Via | Goal