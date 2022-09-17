HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftEnjoy! Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Gets Free Demo on PS5 and...

Enjoy! Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Gets Free Demo on PS5 and Xbox Series

Wo Long: fallen Dynasty this week announced the release of a limited-time free demo on Xbox series S/X and PS5.

The demo for the upcoming Team Ninja action game will be available between the 16th and 26th of September 2022.

Announced during Koei Tecmo’s Tokyo Game Show panel, the Wo Long: Fallen Destiny demo includes online multiplayer, character creator and in-game abilities, including vertical exploration and the importance of morals.

As a bonus, anyone who completes the demo will earn the ‘Crouching Dragon Helmet’ item, which can be equipped and used in the main game when it launches.

A survey is also available in conjunction with the demo to collect player feedback and help with development. Those who answer the survey will receive an original wallpaper.

Windows 11 may have corrupted data using an encryption statement

Announced during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase in June, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is scheduled to release in early 2023 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and PC. It will also be available with Game Pass for console and PC on day one.

The title is announced as a joint creation by Team Ninja producers Fumihiko Yasuda (Nioh) and Masaaki Yamagiwa (Bloodborne).

So, ready to test the game?

