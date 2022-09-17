Enjoy! Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Gets Free Demo on PS5 and Xbox Series

The demo for the upcoming Team Ninja action game will be available between the 16th and 26th of September 2022 .

Wo Long: this week announced the release of a limited-time free demo on Xbox S/X and PS5.

Announced during Koei Tecmo’s Tokyo Game Show panel, the Wo Long: Fallen Destiny demo includes online multiplayer, character creator and in-game abilities, including vertical exploration and the importance of morals.

As a bonus, anyone who completes the demo will earn the ‘Crouching Dragon Helmet’ item, which can be equipped and used in the main game when it launches.

A survey is also available in conjunction with the demo to collect player feedback and help with development. Those who answer the survey will receive an original wallpaper.