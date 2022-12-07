Enjoy! The robust Oukitel WP21 is available in a new promotion on AliExpress

published

The new Oukitel WP21 was a real sales success during Black Friday this year. The smartphone was ranked as one of the top sellers within the rugged handset category on AliExpress. So, in order to thank the fans for their support and to celebrate the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Oukitel is launching a new special promotion that can save you over R$ 555 on the robust Oukitel WP21. - Advertisement - The offer starts on December 7th and runs until December 9th on AliExpress. Want to know more? Scroll down!

Oukitel WP21

The new Oukitel WP21 is a robust smartphone that hits the market with two screens. The main panel is a 6.78-inch IPS LCD that offers FHD resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. In addition, the secondary display simulates a clock and can be used to see the time, notifications and even take pictures with the smartphone's rear cameras. The Oukitel WP21 processor is 6 nm and is the new MediaTek Helio G99, and it works with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. If necessary, the consumer can also expand the memory up to 1 TB with a MicroSD card.





The Oukitel WP21 hits the market with a 20 MP front camera for good selfies and a 64 MP main rear camera. The night vision sensor is the 20 MP Sony IMX350, and it also has autofocus. For those who want to take pictures of small objects, there is still the 2 MP macro lens. As we are talking about a robust smartphone, the WP21 also features construction within military standards (MIL-STD-810H), and there is still IP68 and IP69K certification to ensure resistance to water or dust. This makes it survive submersion up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes, for example. Finally, when it comes to autonomy, the WP21 has a massive 9,800 mAh battery and support for fast charging up to 66W.

