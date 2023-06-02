Enjoy! Shopee has free shipping coupon for purchases from R$ 10.

- Advertisement -

Good news for Europeian consumers: Shopee announced this Thursday (1st) the launch of a new shipment of free shipping coupons for purchases over R$10. specials on the 6.6 Mid-Year Sale, #ModaShopee Sale, Valentine’s Day and Festa Junina. According to the e-commerce platform, on June 12th, Big Brands Day will take place and products purchased at the Official Shopee will have a free shipping coupon with no minimum purchase, in addition to items with up to 50% discounts and coupons of up to Rs. $30 off, so consumers can get desired products for less.

In a press release, the company states that "we are going to end the first half of the year with additional benefits for our users. We have reduced the minimum purchase amount for using the free shipping coupon and created several opportunities for people to purchase what they want, whether to present, to celebrate or even to prepare for the new season of the year.". Check out the promotions for the coming months below.

Special offers on 6.6 During the 6.6 Mid-Year Sale, Shopee has items from different segments with special discounts. On the 6.6th, the main day of the campaign, there will be more than BRL 6 million in discount coupons, in addition to additional free shipping vouchers for purchases over BRL 10 and half-price offers on selected products. Liquid #ModaShopee Fashion is also featured in the app. In addition to several promotions in the category throughout the month, between June 8th and 18th, the platform offers even more offers for those looking to renew their wardrobe. On June 14th, at 8pm, Shopee performs a live focused on the best options with items on sale and special discounts. Valentine's Day Special To help couples choose the right gift for the date, Shopee created a special page for Valentine's Day, where consumers can view products by value (up to R$50, up to R$80 and from R$ $80) and by categories such as: Gift to Customize, Most Wanted, Romantic Gifts and Passionate Looks. In addition, the platform offers offers segmented by type of couple, with items for Geeks, Who Love to Go Out, Homemade, Fitness, Travellers, Stylish and Vanity. Festa Junina and Winter at Shopee The marketplace features a section with many looks, goodies and June products at special prices. On the Festa Junina page it is possible to select the desired categories, such as Typical Food, Drinks, Looks Juninos and Decore Seu Arraial. Products in these sections will be discounted up to R$30.