The world of Esports has become immensely popular in recent years. So much so that the firsts of off-screen sports have reached characters from the gamer community such as Ibai Llanos who interviewed Lionel Messi after his arrival at Paris Saint Germain. It is not surprising that all young people want to be part of this industry that generates billions of dollars a year.

Faced with a market as juicy as this, hackers are actively stalking their victims, who are usually people looking to have a good time and who also make a living out of it. For this there are initiatives that ensure that everyone has a good time without worrying about hackers or cheats that tarnish the game. Kronte is one of them and today we tell you more about it.

Kronte: a platform that takes care of all the details so you can enjoy your Esports tournaments without worries

As can be read on its website, Kronte is “an amateur tournament platform that analyzes the results of the participants to offer real-time scores, participant level adjustments and an anti-cheat system.”

Born in a pandemic, this Spanish startup was born from the passion for the gaming world of three entrepreneurs who wanted to set up something interesting. One of its co-founders, Raúl González, tells us that he met Ignacio España and Álvaro Alcázar —the rest of the creators of the idea— at an event in which they coincided due to their interest in the world of gaming to create a startup oriented to that sector.

“Initially Kronte was born as a LinkedIn for the Esports world where players could find teams and vice versa, but finally we pivoted to the current Esports tournament automation model.” Raúl González, CTO and co-founder of Kronte

The only concern is that you have a good time

Although the initial idea went the other way, Kronte’s goal has always been focused on helping the gamer community. Now focused on providing a safe and positive Esports tournament experience, specifically Call of Duty: Warzone.

However, González anticipates that they currently have “quite a few things ready to start adding more games” as soon as they see that there is interest in the product. The idea is to be able to measure tournaments of all current Esports games such as Fortnite, Valorant, League of Legends, FIFA and many more.

And if you wonder how they get the permissions to measure a video game, from Kronte they explain:

“Most games have an API that provides you with information on user games. The only thing we need is two things: an API key provided by its owners and that users who want to use Kronte give us access to their data so that we can measure it in our tournaments”.

To the question of what would be a tournament that they dream of measuring, they answer us that they are currently preparing something very interesting that they hope to share soon. And if it’s about dreaming big, “we would like to create a very big tournament with the best COD: Warzone streamers,” adds González.

Cybersecurity in Esports tournaments: How safe are they?

Not all people are aware of the cybersecurity risks that exist when accessing the internet or playing video games. From Kronte they consider that we have not been educated enough on this subject, but they do believe that Esports players are more accustomed to and exposed to this environment and have some knowledge, but still “we are usually very new”.

On the platform they work to do everything possible to protect the players who use the platform, giving maximum security to their information.

They recommend not trusting unknown people who promise us free prizes. These deceptive offers usually come in the form of links that steal our account or data. This is a common problem among the gamer community “and it is difficult to stop it because even if they ban people who want to cheat us, they create new accounts again to continue cheating more gamers,” says González.

And finally, what is the formula that you recommend to those who want to start in the world of Esports tournaments?

For Kronte, the path is clear: