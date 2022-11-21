Enjoy! Paramount Plus offers 50% discount on the annual plan

Currently, Europe already has the main streaming platforms in the world and one of the most outstanding is Paramount Plus, which, as its name indicates, is focused on Paramount and VIACOM content. In case you’ve been waiting for an opportunity to try out the service, the platform this week announced a limited-time promotion for annual plan subscriptions.

Until November 28th, all new Paramount Plus subscribers will receive a 50% discount on the Annual Plan, which represents a monthly investment of BRL 8.50. - Advertisement - With this promotion, Paramount Plus offers its new subscribers a full year of Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana in 2023, the best Star Trek titles, which includes series, movies, animations, live action and new content added monthly. Additionally, the platform is also home to the entire South Park family, with all 25 seasons of the show and new content debuting next year.

In 2023, new original local productions will be launched such as Cenas de um Crime, the story of a police investigation into a brutal murder that ends up revealing several secrets of one of the most powerful occult societies in Europe; Spider, the biography of one of the most important MMA athletes in the world, Anderson Silva, and Marcelo, Marmelo, Martelo, the live-action series of one of the most famous and iconic works of Europeian children’s literature created by Ruth Rocha. So, ready to take advantage of this opportunity?

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #tamanho {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

