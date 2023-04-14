Enjoy! Buy Redmi Note 12 at the lowest price on AliExpress (with $25 discount coupon)

published
Need a good and cheap smartphone for everyday use? The Redmi Note 12 can be a good option for those on a tight budget who need a worthy and competent device.
Announced with a design similar to the other devices in the line, the Note 12 features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that has FHD + resolution and supports content at a rate of 120 Hz.
In addition, to ensure good day-to-day performance, there is a Snapdragon 685 processor and it works with 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM, in addition to up to 128 GB of internal storage. Need more memory? Just use a MicroSD card to expand.
Despite being a smartphone that still only has a 4G connection, the Redmi Note 12 is competent to record good photos. It has a 50 MP main camera and it is accompanied by an 8 MP ultrawide sensor and a 2 MP macro. Selfies are guaranteed with the 13 MP front sensor.
The device still has a digital reader on the side, Bluetooth 5.0 and uses the USB-C connection.
Complete the set, the 5,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging of 33W (charger included in the box), in addition to Android 13 as the operating system.
- 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution
- Hole-hole display with 120 Hz refresh rate
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 Platform
- Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB or 6GB of RAM
- 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage
- Expandable memory with Micro SD card
- 13 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 50 MP sensor
- Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor
- Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
- 4G connection, Bluetooth 5.0 and USB-C
- Fingerprint sensor on the side
- 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging
- Android 13 with MIUI 14
- Dimensions: 165.7 x 76 x 7.9mm
- Weight: 183 grams
Did you like the new Redmi Note 12? So take advantage of the promotion and buy now on AliExpress. And don’t worry about the new government measures. This is because they are not yet valid and, even if you are taxed, the price will still be lower than buying on Amazon or MercadoLivre.
AliExpress has the lowest price in the Europeian market! So you can take advantage of a $25 coupon and take home your Note 12 at a huge discount.
- 4GB + 128GB – $164
- 6GB + 128GB – $184
- 8GB + 128GB – $214
- Click here and buy now
