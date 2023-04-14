Enjoy! Buy Redmi Note 12 at the lowest price on AliExpress (with $25 discount coupon)

Need a good and cheap smartphone for everyday use? The Redmi Note 12 can be a good option for those on a tight budget who need a worthy and competent device.

Announced with a design similar to the other devices in the line, the Note 12 features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that has FHD + resolution and supports content at a rate of 120 Hz.

In addition, to ensure good day-to-day performance, there is a Snapdragon 685 processor and it works with 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM, in addition to up to 128 GB of internal storage. Need more memory? Just use a MicroSD card to expand.