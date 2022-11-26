Enjoy! Black Friday on AliExpress has deliveries within 24 hours and 90% discounts

Black Friday 2022 has already started and TechSmart is bringing you the best deals for the event. AliExpress, the international marketplace of the Alibaba group, will have a special campaign for Black Friday 2022: in addition to actions on social networks, livecommerce and social commerce, the platform will maintain the discount levels offered by sellers during 11.11, with promotions that can reach 90% discount, values ​​higher than those practiced a year ago.

Throughout the Black Friday period, in addition to a large price reduction on items from famous brands, such as Xiaomi electronics, Pernod Ricard drinks and DJI drones, AliExpress users will have progressive discounts of BRL 15 each R$ 150 in purchases. An order that results in R$ 450, for example, will have an action reduction of R＄ 45, making the final price stay at R＄ 405. expense, depending on the item purchased. Especially for the date, millions of items will be temporarily included in the free shipping category and thousands of retailers will offer special coupons, with even greater price reductions.

During the period, another new logistics solution offered by the platform arrives for shopkeepers and consumers: 24-hour deliveries. The novelty was tested during the last 11.11, the first edition of the festival in which part of the deliveries took place on the same day as purchases, allowing consumers to obtain their orders quickly. This new delivery standard is only possible for items from more than 50 brands that have joined the Full-Commerce solution, developed in partnership between the logistics company Cainiao, the infrastructure ecosystem for e-commerce, Infracommerce and the AliExpress marketplace.

Purchases of these items are packaged and tagged with the buyer’s address minutes after the order is placed and then picked up by Cainiao’s logistics partners, who ensure same-day delivery.

Through the AliExpress app, users will be able to follow dozens of live broadcasts, in Portuguese, made by Europeian sellers and by international stores in live commerce sessions. The Combined, Won! tool, a new social commerce game, which has the combination mechanic, can also be used to reduce prices. In practice, the game allows, for example, that a high-value product can be sold for just R$ 5, if the consumer achieves good results and engagement when disclosing an offer.

So, how is your shopping going this Black Friday? Have you got any bombastic discounts yet?