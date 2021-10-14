Eni’s green IPO shows adequate restraint

Claudio Descalzi gets on the roller coaster of public offers for the sale of renewable energy. When trying to take part of Eni’s renewable energy branch, with a valuation of up to 10 billion euros, according to reports, the head of the Italian oil and gas company, valued at 43 billion, is entering the The same terrain that some of their European rivals have trodden this year with mixed results. Yours should be a little better.

At the beginning of the year, the astronomical valuations of renewable energy generators, such as the Danish Orsted, made any CEO with green ambitions salivate. However, investors are rejecting overly aggressive valuations. Acciona’s clean energy unbundling went public in June at the lower end of the range expected for the IPO. Spanish renewable energy group Opdenergy, whose plans contained a fair amount of wishes, withdrew its listing plan in May. Considering the background, Descalzi has probably been pondering when to act.

Right now, Eni’s green division is little more than a retail channel generating nearly all of its expected ebitda, of € 600 million this year. But that is changing. The unit has 2 gigawatts of wind and solar power already installed or under construction this year, or a third of its 2025 target, plus 3 gigawatts it considers guaranteed. By 2024, it is reasonable to assume that 30% of its EBITDA target of € 1 billion could come from clean energy generation.

Linking Eni’s 10 million retail customers to the investment-intensive wind and solar power generation business could offer a stronger structure than a rookie green generation pool. But the multiples are likely to be lower. If a multiple of 8 times is assigned to the ebitda forecast for 2024 in the retail branch, more or less the average of its counterparts, including A2A and E.On, the segment would be valued at 5,600 million euros. The power generation business, however, could trade at 10 times its EBITDA, or 3 billion. This would give the entire unit a business value of at least 8,600 million euros.

That would be a big discount with respect to the multiple of 17 times the 2024 ebitda at which the green giant Orsted is traded, and at 10 times it would mean a price of 10 billion for the entire division. But given the shaky reception green IPOs have had this year, it’s probably worth being cautious.