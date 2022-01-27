Eni’s extravagant readjustment may make his rivals envious

Eni is taking an unconventional approach to the energy transition. The Italian oil and gas company, valued at 47 billion euros, plans to spin off several green units and keep fossil fuels, which are what generate money. This approach contrasts with that of rivals such as Royal Dutch Shell, which is selling carbon-producing assets to finance investments in renewable energy. However, it could catch on.

Eni’s counter strategy will face a market test this year. The CEO, Claudio Descalzi, expects to float up to 30% of Plenitude, which sells electricity and gas to 10 million retail customers, mainly in Italy. The unit’s cash flows should help finance heavy investments in renewable energy and charging stations for electric cars. According to our calculations, it could be worth 9,000 million euros.

If that works, Descalzi could repeat the trick by listing the business in lower-carbon, waste-based fuels, which could play a key role in decarbonizing jet fuel. With an annual production of biofuels of one million tons, Eni is the world’s second largest producer of low-carbon renewable diesel, according to analysts at Barclays.

The division, which also owns cash-generating but not-so-green service stations, should generate an adjusted operating profit of at least €1bn in 2024. Using biofuels leader Neste’s multiple of 14 times, and applying a 30% discount implies a valuation of perhaps 10 billion.

If Eni sells 25% of the green businesses, it would obtain almost 5,000 million euros to invest in its transition. In the meantime, he is planning other sales. The company said on Monday that it will list its Norwegian oil and gas joint venture Var Energi, possibly worth 13 billion euros, and in which it has a 70% stake.

This approach is reminiscent of former Fiat boss Sergio Marchionne’s strategy of breaking up the automaker’s units. But it is not without risks. For example, investors in Eni could exchange their holdings in the parent company for shares in the greener subsidiaries, which would reduce the value of the parent. Although Eni’s shares rose 50% last year, this was mainly because its valuation caught up with its energy rivals.

Still, Shell and BP will be watching it closely. Eni’s strategy allows it to retain fossil fuel assets, which currently generate solid profitability. Derivatives may also have an easier time tapping into demand for green bonds. If Eni’s offshoots enjoy cheaper financing costs, they could attract a number of industry imitators.