Enhanced Privacy: WhatsApp Introduces Feature to Conceal IP Addresses in Audio and Video Calls

WhatsApp is preparing to roll out a new feature that will allow users to mask their IP address during calls. Information about this appeared on the WABetaInfo portal, which tested the beta version of WhatsApp with the number 2.23.18.15. This feature will provide users with an extra layer of privacy during their phone calls.

To activate this function, it will be enough to enable the corresponding option in the messenger settings. After this, calls will be routed through WhatsApp servers, hiding users’ IP addresses. It should be noted that such redirection may affect the quality of the connection and cause slight delays.

At the moment, the feature is in the testing stage, and the exact date of its release in the public version of WhatsApp is still unknown.

This is just one of several innovations that WhatsApp has been offering to its users lately. In addition, the developers have added several other significant features. One of them is the ability to send photos and videos without losing quality. This long-awaited update allows you to preserve the original quality of media files while transmitting them, without compression. In addition, WhatsApp has introduced a neural network that gives users the ability to create their own personalized stickers. This is a great way to add creativity and originality to your interactions with friends.