England vs Australia live stream — how to watch the Ashes 5th Test free online, Day 3

Watch Ashes 5th Test live stream

Looking for a free England vs Australia live stream? The Ashes 5th Test is being shown for FREE on 9Now in Australia, and on TVNZ Duke in New Zealand. Use our favourite cricket VPN to access free coverage from anywhere, if you’re away from home or on holiday.

In the UK, the Ashes 5th Test is on Sky Sports. It’s on Willow TV in the US, and Sony LIV in India. Full details on how to watch England vs Australia in the Ashes 5th Test just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Ashes 5th Test preview

England and Australia will conclude a fascinating Ashes series when they go head-to-head for the final time this week. The tourists take a slender lead into day three after a defensive batting display that saw them rack up 295 runs on Friday. With some rain potentially on the cards over the final two days, England return to the crease today looking to put the match beyond their opponents.

It was a damp ending to the 4th Test last time out at Old Trafford, with rain restricting play on the last two days to just a handful of overs. It had been a rather one-sided contest until the heavens opened, with England notching an impressive 592 after the Aussies had set them a target of 317. The hosts then managed to take five wickets in their quest for the win that would’ve levelled the series, but the famous British weather had other ideas, with the final day ending in a total washout.

That draw means Australia retain the Ashes and have a chance to win the series outright here at The Oval – something they haven’t managed to do in England since 2001. The big question will be whether the hosts can maintain the momentum from their Old Trafford performance, or whether the disappointment of not being able to finish things off and turn this game into a series decider will have affected their mindset. As long as the weather permits, we’re all set for another absorbing Test to bring the 2023 Ashes to a close.

Read on as we explain how to watch the Ashes 5th Test live stream today – and watch England vs Australia online from wherever you are, including for free.

FREE Ashes 5th Test live stream in Australia

How to watch Ashes 5th Test from outside your country

Below we’ve got you covered with your official broadcasting options for cricket loving countries (and the US!), but if you’re outside your country of residence – whether that’s Australia, the UK or anywhere else – and try to start streaming the Ashes 4th Test via your local broadcaster, you’ll soon discover that you can’t, as it’s location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it’s back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream – assuming you comply with the broadcaster’s fine print, of course – specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch England vs Australia from anywhere:

How to use a VPN to watch Ashes 5th Test

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three…

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit ‘choose location’ and select the appropriate location, eg: ‘Australia’ for 9Now.

3. Go to the broadcaster’s stream – head to your home broadcaster’s site or app and watch as if you were at home – 9Now for Aussies abroad.

How to watch England vs Australia: live stream Ashes 5th Test in the UK

How to watch England vs Australia: live stream Ashes 5th Test for FREE in New Zealand

How to watch England vs Australia: live stream Ashes 5th Test in India

How to watch England vs Australia: live stream Ashes 5th Test cricket in the US and Canada