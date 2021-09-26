Engineers take inspiration from nature to create the smallest flying microchips

Decades have passed since the microchip made its appearance on September 12, 1958. It was at the hands of an engineer from the American company Texas Instruments, named Jack Kilby, who presented it in the form of a germanium tape with a transistor accompanied by other components arranged on a glass plate.

From that moment, the microchip became an element that revolutionized the technology of that time until today, where this element is used in the manufacture of credit cards, computers, smartphones, microwave ovens, traffic lights, etc.

However, much is still being done within the microchip arena in order to extend its applications and take advantage of its functions.

Recently a group of engineers from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, carried out the development of microfliers, which they endowed with the ability to move in the same way that helicopter seeds that slowly fall to the ground; all this without a motor built into its structure.

In this sense, passive flight microchips, which are the smallest flying objects built by humans, present a movement supported by the wind, which makes it possible for them to descend in a slow and controlled manner. As for its locomotion, which resembles that of the maple tree seed helicopters, this is no coincidence.

In this regard, John Rogers, the engineer in charge of the team, carried out the study of various plants and trees with the purpose of deciphering the way in which nature, after millions of years of evolution, implemented interesting techniques to distribute seeds.

The purpose behind this initiative lies in the possibility of achieving new ways of propagate functional miniaturized electronic devices on a massive scale.

Among the potential uses that researchers could make of these microfliers are monitoring the environment in aspects such as contamination and toxic spills.

Also, microfliers could be used to monitor the spread of disease, or create powerful networks from hundreds or thousands of interconnected nodes. On the other hand, tests were carried out with a 5cm microflier where its ability to monitor airborne particles as it slowly descended.

It is envisaged that in the future to create new versions of microfiliers that can monitor water quality with pH sensors and solar exposure with photodetectors.