Engadget Podcast: Pixel Fold, Google I/O and ‘Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’

It’s a huge week for news: Google I/O happened, and we finally got a close look at the Pixel Fold and the company’s latest AI plans. Engadget Deputy Editor Nathan Ingraham also joins to discuss his review of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the follow-up to one of the greatest games ever made. (No pressure, Nate!) We also chat about Nintendo’s confirmation that it won’t be announcing any new hardware until next year, and the perils of chatbots serving as the latest avatars for Hindu gods in India.

Topics

Google's Pixel Fold was finally announced (it's $1,799) – 1:25

Also announced at Google I/O: a ton of Bard integration in search, Pixel Tablet and Pixel 7a – 14:43

Nate Ingraham's Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review – 39:29

Nintendo says no new hardware will be announced this year – 52:51

Roku is doing home security now – 56:40

AI Updates: Religious chatbots run the risk of sparking violence in India – 58:12

Working on – 1:03:45

Pop culture picks – 1:05:43

Livestream

Credits

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Nathan Ingraham

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O’Brien

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos

Graphic artist: Luke Brooks and Joel Chokkattu

