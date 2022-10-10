Enermax lists GeForce RXT 40 and Radeon RX 7000 cards not yet announced

- Advertisement -

This fall is a very interesting period both for directly related companies, such as Enermax, and for all those who are interested in the graphics card market. A few days ago we witnessed the announcement of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40, of which its maximum exponent, the GeForce RTX 4090, will hit the market next Wednesday, October 12. On the other hand, Scott Herkelman, senior vice president of AMD, confirmed a few weeks ago on his Twitter account that the presentation of RDNA 3, and therefore of the expected Radeon 7000, will take place on November 3. And if that wasn’t enough, the Intel Arc Alchemist A750 and A770 will also debut in the western market in a few days.

There are several leaks that we have already seen regarding the Radeon 7000, and regarding the RTX 40, NVIDIA announced the RTX 4090 and the RTX 4080 with 16 and 12 gigabytes (which also mount a different GPU). We all hope that this family will grow with new models, which should be announced early next year, and that together with graphics based on RDNA 3, and potentially with those of Intel reaching cruising speed, point to a 2023 in which graphics cards will be a topic of conversation, and also a purchase, quite common.

We are, therefore, at a particularly optimal time for leaks to occur regarding everything that is to come. And today we have learned of one, in particular, that is most interesting, and that involves Enermax, the popular and reputable brand of power supplies. This company has, on its website, a very practical tool, in which you can enter the configuration of your PC (or, with more sense, the one you plan to assemble) and, with that information, will propose the most recommended power supply option (of those in your catalog, of course) for it. You can see this tool at this link.

As would be expected in a tool of this type, Enermax has tried to make it quite complete in terms of the list of options available for each category, as this is key for the proposal offered to really fit the user’s needs, which is why which we can understand that the company updates these listings whenever it can… even if that information is not yet public. And that is what it has had to do recently, in view of the options available in the section for graphics cards.

By accessing it, we can access two manufacturers, AMD and NVIDIA (it is surprising that Enermax has not updated to include the Intel Arc, but we can understand that they will do so soon). The surprise comes when, when choosing AMD, among other options we will find the models RX7950XT, RX7900XT, RX7800XT, and RX7700XT. For its part, if we choose NVIDIA, in addition to the options that we could already expect, because they are public, we find the RTX4070 and RTX4060. In addition, thanks to its calculation system, we can find out their approximate electrical consumption.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40

GeForce RTX 4090: 450 watts

GeForce RTX 4080 16GB: 320 watts

GeForce RTX 4080 12GB: 285 watts

GeForce RTX 4070: TDP ~285 Watts

GeForce RTX 4060: TDP ~200 Watts

AMD Radeon 7000

Radeon RX 7950XT: TBP ~420 Watts

Radeon RX 7900XT: TBP ~330 Watts

Radeon RX 7800XT: TBP ~300 Watts

Radeon RX 7700XT: TBP ~200 Watts

Thus, we have the data of six still unpublished cards, two from NVIDIA that will surely see the light early next yearand four from AMD, which could well be announced in early November, or may be divided into two announcements, one on that date, and another also at the beginning of the year, perhaps at CES 2023.