Energy prices Ireland: €200 credit to come off bills from next week

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has said the €200 energy credit will begin to come off people’s bills from next week.

The Government is under pressure to bring in new measures to help households with the soaring cost of living as energy prices continue to increase.

Electric Ireland has become the latest energy provider to increase its prices for both electricity and gas.

The energy provider said it will increase its residential electricity prices by 23.4% and gas prices by 24.8% from May 1.

It said the increase will equate to €24.80 a month on the average residential electricity bill and €18.35 a month on the average residential gas bill.

Speaking in the Dáil during Leaders’ Questions, Minister Ryan told Sinn Fein’s Pearse Doherty that the one-off €200 energy credit will automatically begin to come off bills from next week.

He acknowledged the credit won’t cover the complete cost increase but will “cushion the blow” for households.

