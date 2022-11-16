Enem participants have free access to Amazon Music Unlimited for 4 months

Enem 2022 participants can enjoy a 4-month subscription to the Amazon Music Unlimited streaming platform to listen to podcasts, music and more content at no cost. The benefit is offered thanks to a partnership signed between the Anhanguera college and edtech Stoodi with Amazon Brasil. According to information, more than 3.3 million students who will take the test on November 13th and 20th are able to activate the account, as long as it is the first registration in the service. To request the promotional discount, you must fill out a form (access) by inserting your full name, email, cell phone number and schooling.

The first access must be made until next Sunday (20) by downloading the Amazon Music application through the Play Store, on Android, or App Store, on iOS. The app includes more than 100 million songs in HD in its catalog with playback of your ads and the possibility to download the songs to listen even without an Internet connection. - Advertisement - “To support the candidates, who will be our professionals of the future, in this final line for ENEM, the entrance exam candidates will be able to have moments of relaxation, listening to music and episodes of their favorite podcasts, since quality rest is one of the recommendations of specialists to students who will take the exam”, comments Pedro Ferraz, Commercial Director of Cogna, owner of Anhanguera.

In the case of people who did not participate in Enem 2022, it is also possible to take advantage of all the advantages of Amazon Music Unlimited, but in this case it is necessary to spend R$ 16.90 per month with 3 months of tasting including all the application’s resources, such as technology of spatial audio and HD quality. Amazon Music Unlimited — Subscribe

