Ender-3 Neo, Ender-3 V2 Neo and Ender-3 Max Neo, which one is right for you?

Officially launched in 2018, the Ender-3 series raised the bar for affordable 3D printers and became a choice for everyone from professionals to beginners. In particular, the Ender-3 Neo series, released in early August, surpasses its best-selling predecessor on the market and aims to provide 3D printing enthusiasts with a significantly improved user experience. This official buying guide from Creality walks you through the nuances of Neo series specs and guides you to the one that’s right for you.

Ender-3 Neo series with Bowden extruders

As the “Neo” suffix suggests, the Ender-3 Neo series is the next version of the original Ender-3, Ender-3 Pro, Ender-3 V2 and Ender-3 Max. Like their predecessors, the Neo printers will maintain a clean design, open source support, powerful performance and an affordable price.

A long-standing myth about cheap 3D printers is that they often sacrifice performance for low cost, which is certainly not true of Neo printers. The Ender-3 Neo series is equipped with an upgraded all-metal Bowden extruder and corrugated heat sink for fast heat dissipation and print speeds of up to 120mm/s. All three Neo printers feature the CR-Touch automatic bed leveling system, which was not available on previous versions, for a seamless leveling experience. If you’re worried about a sudden power outage, the Neo Series’ Resume Print feature will ensure you print successfully without wasting consumables or time.

If you are looking for an affordable and high-performance 3D printer, the Ender-3 V2 Neo could be a good choice. Equipped with a PC spring steel magnetic build plate, it adheres well to the model and the print can be removed with just a slight bend. The unique sliced ​​model preview function built into the user interface system means you can see the exact shape of the model you want to print.

It is also suitable for beginners. With some parts pre-installed, assembly requires just three steps: with the spool holder, gantry, and screen installed, you can experience your first impression right away.

With all of the above useful features, the Ender-3 V2 Neo is only $299, which is $20 more than the original Ender-3 V2 and nearly half the price of the CR-Touch Auto Level Sensor Kit. If you are looking for a high performance FDM printer under $300, this printer could be a good option.

For large printer enthusiasts, the highly anticipated Ender-3 Max Neo may be the first choice. The 300 x 300 x 320mm build volume allows you to easily print larger models or more parts at once. The Ender-3 Max Neo is equipped with two Z axes and motors to provide high stability and precision in 3D printing. Like the other two Neos, it supports filaments including PLA, ABS, and PETG.

Due to the large build volume, a filament sensor is installed to detect the suitability of consumables, increasing its success rate. It also integrates a high-quality 350W built-in power supply, which makes the printer safer and more reliable. For this constant workhorse, it’s only $399. You can get $30 off if you buy it from the official Creality store.

Do you only need the base version of the Neo series? The Ender-3 Neo is your choice. It features a silicon carbide glass build plate similar to the Ender-3 Max Neo for easy cleaning. It has all the basic features a Neo printer should have and is the first choice for DIY enthusiasts. It’s also worth noting that it’s priced at just $219. If you’re hesitant to buy your first 3D printer, this might be the one you should try for the lowest cost.

Neo or S1?

If you prefer a direct extruder that unlocks more filament possibilities and want to take your 3D printing experience to the next level, the Ender-3 S1 series (Ender-3 S1, Ender-3 S1 Pro, Ender -3 S1 Plus) could be for you. Favourite. Equipped with Chuangxiang’s independently developed “Sprite” all-metal dual-gear direct extruder, the 3D printing experience has stronger extrusion force and more choices of wire materials such as TPU. With dual Z-axis and a print speed of up to 150mm/s, the S1 series gives you high-quality printing. It also allows for color add-ons, including laser engraving modules, water cooling systems, and light bar kits.

As of now, the Neo series with Bowden extruders and the S1 series with direct extruders make up the latest Ender-3 fleet. If you’re having trouble deciding which series to choose, keep in mind that the main difference between the Neo and S1 series is the type of extruder and the price. If you prefer a budget printer with an easy to maintain Bowden extruder, the Neo series is for you. If you are looking for high quality printing and prefer direct extruders compatible with more flexible filaments, the S1 series is worth considering.

Both the Neo and S1 collections are available at store.creaity.com in the US and store.creaity.com/de in European countries. There are various discounts to explore in our official store above. If you’re interested in resin printers, Creality is promoting the HALOT-ONE PLUS for $399 with a $60 discount. The products are also available on Amazon and other affiliated reseller stores.